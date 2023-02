Walmart Is Beating Amazon and Costco Where It Counts. Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) just delivered a strong fourth-quarter earnings report to kick off the retail earnings season, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.The retail giant flexed its muscles in its core markets, posting mid-teens comparable sales growth in grocery at Walmart U.S. That drove comparable sales up 8.3% and operating income higher in its biggest segment, despite inflationary pressure.While Walmart is best known as a retail behemoth with the "everyday low prices" promise, the company has reinvented itself in recent years, becoming an omnichannel by adding grocery pickup stations, launching the new Walmart+ membership program, and building out an advertising business.