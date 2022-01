Walmart Is Entering the Metaverse: Will More Retailers Follow?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's becoming almost not a thing to hear about high-end fashion brands or retailers who are entering the metaverse. You've got a Gucci here, and a Gap there, and a Nike over here. So, when the news broke over the Martin Luther King, Jr., weekend that Walmart (NYSE: WMT) had filed a number of trademarks related to metaverse retail, well, that was something worth paying attention to. Although it's unclear at this time what Walmart intends to do in the metaverse, or which platform it'll take up residence on, this is a major sign of things to come in 2022. If you've been on the fence about the viability of virtual real estate as an investment, the presence of a Walmart on every virtual corner may be the thing that drives home how real this metaverse thing is becoming. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading