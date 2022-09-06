Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.09.2022 15:00:19

Walmart Is Helping Students Skate Into a New School Year

Summer may be winding down, but things are heating up in six cities as Walmart prepares to roll (literally) into town with a final back-to-school sendoff for students. Over two weekends in September, we’ll partner with local roller rinks to host Walmart Free Skate – a roller disco-inspired series of experiences designed to celebrate students and put an epic spin on back to school.From Sept. 10-11, Walmart will be inviting students from select high schools in Charlotte, North Carolina; Jacksonville, Florida; Fayetteville, Arkansas; Dallas, Texas; and Kansas City, Missouri, to join us for free, private skate events, complete with self-expressions stations featuring beauty brands like Rainbow Beauty and af94 , Instagram-worthy moments and free eats! We believe in setting students up for success, so all students will be sent home with some swag to kick off the school year, including a $50 Walmart gift card.On Sept. 16 we’ll keep the fun going as we roll into Atlanta for a final show-stopping event. Walmart will host a few select Atlanta-area high schools for the ultimate back-to-school bash, featuring a live performance at the skating rink by Willow Smith, who will be performing two new songs from her upcoming album, COPINGMECHANISM, dropping Sept. 23.And to ensure everyone has a front-row seat, we’re livestreaming the concert on Walmart.com/Live and Walmart’s social channels on Friday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST.Walmart knows back-to-school is about more than books and pencils. It’s a time for communities to come together in celebration of students. Roller rinks have always been centers of community and camaraderie – places for inclusivity, self-expression and empowerment. So, while we’ll always be here to ensure you’ve got the items you need to succeed, we’re also here to bring you together. And today, that means we’re putting down our pencils and lacing up our skates.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Wal-Mart Stores Inc. "

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen

17.08.22 Walmart Outperform Credit Suisse Group
17.08.22 Walmart Buy UBS AG
16.08.22 Walmart Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.07.22 Walmart Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.07.22 Walmart Outperform Credit Suisse Group

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walmart 136,12 0,73% Walmart
Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs 6 374,00 1,21% Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: US-Börsen schlussendlich in Grün -- ATX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Donnerstag Aufschläge, während der deutsche Leitindex kaum vom Fleck kam. In Fernost schlossen die wichtigsten Indizes am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen