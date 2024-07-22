|
22.07.2024 17:05:39
Walmart Is Offering Thousands Of Back-To-School Products Under $10
(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT), Monday announced thousands of back-to-school products for $10, ranging from backpacks to lunchboxes.
The company said the offer is to "help parents, teachers, and students buy everything they need and everything they want for the upcoming school year."
The retail giant will be providing same-day curbside pickup and Express Delivery in as soon as 30 minutes.
Currently, Walmart's stock is trading at $70.71, down 0.05 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
