Walmart Aktie

WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

09.02.2026 19:00:00

Walmart Joins the Trillion-Dollar Club. Is the Stock Overvalued?

Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) is an iconic big-box retailer that customers rely on every day for both necessities and discretionary purchases. And the company's resiliency over the years has made it a go-to investment for all types of investors. Over the past 12 months, it has risen by 28% in value, which has pushed its valuation to a market cap of just over $1 trillion. It's a huge milestone for the business, symbolizing just how special it really is, with it being one of the only non-tech stocks in the trillion-dollar club. But does that also mean the stock has become deeply overvalued?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
