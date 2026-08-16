The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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16.08.2026 14:39:00
Walmart Keeps Raising Its Payout No Matter What the Market Does. Here's Why That Matters Now.
When a company earns the title of Dividend King, it becomes part of an elite club, as boosting a dividend for 50 or more consecutive years is no small feat. For investors, it's a signal that, whatever types of uncertainty were swirling around the economy in the past half-century, the company reliably generated enough cash to keep hiking its payouts year in and year out.With a track record of hikes over the past 53 years, Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) has been one of the companies that has earned the Dividend King crown.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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