Walmart Launches AI-Powered Tools To Enhance Holiday Shopping Experience

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT), Friday announced five new, AI-powered shopping experiences for the holiday season.

To be available this weekend, the newly launched tools aim to enhance the visibility of items for sale in local Walmart store, help customers to view the item's location and availability in the store, create and save gift ideas, and allow shoppers to compare prices.

Walmart's GenAI-powered digital assistant, Sparky, will help customers to plan parties, whereas AI-generated summaries will synthesize product descriptions and reviews into short, digestible audio clips.

Tracy Poulliot, SVP, Shopping Experiences, Walmart U.S., commented, "Whether customers are holiday shopping in our stores or from the comfort of home, we're giving them the tools to check off their lists quicker and easier than ever before. And they're loving it — when they use the app while they shop in stores, they spend 25 percent more on average than on trips when they don't use the app."

In the pre-market hours, WMT is trading at $101.86, down 0.36 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.