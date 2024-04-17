Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
17.04.2024 04:36:30

Walmart Launches Exclusive Jessica Simpson Collection For Spring And Summer

(RTTNews) - Walmart has unveiled a partnership with The Jessica Simpson brand, introducing a fresh lineup of women's apparel, swimwear, and jewelry just in time for the summer seasons. Boasting a blend of boho-chic styles and timeless classics, the collection offers Walmart customers the perfect additions to their spring and summer wardrobes, Walmart said in a statement.

Commencing today, shoppers can explore The Jessica Simpson collection, featuring Walmart-exclusive designs not available elsewhere. With 100 items spanning women's and plus sizes in fashion, swimwear, and jewelry, prices range from $7.96 to $38, with the majority priced under $30. Embracing Jessica's commitment to inclusivity, the collection offers sizes from XS to 4X in sportswear and XS to XXL in swimwear.

Available both online at Walmart.com and in over 800 stores nationwide, customers can expect seasonal drops throughout the year, ensuring ongoing access to Jessica Simpson's signature styles.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen

12.04.24 Walmart Buy UBS AG
08.04.24 Walmart Buy UBS AG
18.03.24 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.02.24 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
26.02.24 Walmart Kaufen DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walmart 55,93 -0,18% Walmart

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Versuch der Stabilisierung nach jüngsten Verlusten: ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiatische Märkte beenden Handel fester
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Donnerstag leicht zu. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen