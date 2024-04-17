|
17.04.2024 04:36:30
Walmart Launches Exclusive Jessica Simpson Collection For Spring And Summer
(RTTNews) - Walmart has unveiled a partnership with The Jessica Simpson brand, introducing a fresh lineup of women's apparel, swimwear, and jewelry just in time for the summer seasons. Boasting a blend of boho-chic styles and timeless classics, the collection offers Walmart customers the perfect additions to their spring and summer wardrobes, Walmart said in a statement.
Commencing today, shoppers can explore The Jessica Simpson collection, featuring Walmart-exclusive designs not available elsewhere. With 100 items spanning women's and plus sizes in fashion, swimwear, and jewelry, prices range from $7.96 to $38, with the majority priced under $30. Embracing Jessica's commitment to inclusivity, the collection offers sizes from XS to 4X in sportswear and XS to XXL in swimwear.
Available both online at Walmart.com and in over 800 stores nationwide, customers can expect seasonal drops throughout the year, ensuring ongoing access to Jessica Simpson's signature styles.
Analysen zu Walmart
|12.04.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|08.04.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|18.03.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.02.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.02.24
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
