Walmart Aktie

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WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

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28.10.2026 14:30:34

Walmart Launches Holiday Meal Basket At $3.50 Per Person

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced the launch of the Holiday Meal Basket, which includes a mix of 26 trusted national and Walmart brand favorites, at $3.50 per person.

The company noted that this year's basket costs 12% less than those same items did last year, making this the lowest-priced one-click basket in the program's history.

The basket will be available in stores and website through December 24, 2026.

"The Holiday Meal Basket has become one of our favorite traditions at Walmart. It brings our purpose to life in such a meaningful way by helping families make the holidays special without stretching their budgets," said David Guggina, president and CEO, Walmart U.S.

In pre-market hours, WMT was trading at $118.50, down 0.69 percent on the Nasdaq.

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