Walmart Likes This Company's Technology So Much It Became a Shareholder

Whether it be due to labor shortages, clogged ports, high fuel costs, or simply challenges in managing warehouse inventories, disruptions to global supply chains are an increasing source of consumer frustration. These disruptions are also costing U.S. companies billions of dollars. As a result, retailers around the world are scrambling to find more efficient ways of getting products onto their shelves.In its first quarter 2022 earnings conference call, Walmart (NYSE: WMT) Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs said "the first quarter was one of the most challenging periods yet related to supply chain disruptions, increased costs and persistently high inflation." Enter Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM), a leading supplier of warehouse automation. The company has developed cutting edge robotics and technologies that help Walmart and other large retailers address these challenges. While it may not be a household name in the investing community, millions of households buy products that have been either manufactured or distributed by Symbotic's management team.Continue reading
