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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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05.05.2026 14:00:00
Walmart Lost This Key Title to Amazon for the First Time in Company History -- Is It Still a Buy?
There's been a passing of the torch at the very top of the Fortune 500. For the first time, Amazon's business surpassed Walmart's (NASDAQ: WMT) business in terms of overall revenue and became the world's largest company by measure of sales.In Walmart's 2026 fiscal year, which ended Jan. 30, the company recorded revenue of $713.2 billion. Meanwhile, Amazon recorded sales of $716.9 billion in the past year. Is Walmart still a worthwhile long-term investment now that Amazon is surpassing its rival in sales, or is the company on track to get left behind?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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