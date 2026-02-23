Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
|
23.02.2026 23:05:00
Walmart Lost This Key Title to Amazon for the First Time in Company History. Is It Still a Buy Right Now?
Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) has never been known as a high-margin company, but one fact has long been clear: The company brings in tons of revenue. With thousands of stores globally and a brand that resonates with all types of consumers, Walmart has been a premier cash cow for some time.For the first time since 2009, though, Walmart's reign as the highest-revenue-generating company on the market has ended. In its fiscal year 2026 (ended Jan. 31), Walmart brought in $713.2 billion in revenue, just below the $716.9 billion that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) brought in its latest fiscal year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
