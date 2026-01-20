Walmart Marketplace Expands Into Musical Instruments With Premium Musical Instrument Shop

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Walmart Inc.'s (WMT) Walmart Marketplace announced the launch of Premium Musical Instrument Shop, an exclusive designation of the most respected brands in the music industry, marking the company's expansion into professional-grade musical instruments and accessories.

Notably, the Premium Musical Instrument Shop will debut alongside Walmart Marketplace's presence at the 2026 NAMM Show.

The new digital storefront will feature a curated selection of guitars, amplifiers, pedals, drum accessories, strings, gig bags, and other music essentials.

In the pre-market hours, WMT is trading at $119.31, down 0.33 percent on the Nasdaq.