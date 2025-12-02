Walmart Aktie
Walmart Opens Second Milk Process Facility In Georgia For $350 Mln; To Create More Than 400 Jobs
(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT), the American retail giant, Tuesday announced that it has opened its second owned and operated milk processing facility in Valdosta, Georgia for $350 million.
The company believes this facility will create more than 400 new jobs.
The 300,000+ square-foot milk processing facility is expected to strengthen the company's end-to-end supply chain for affordable, high-quality milk.
The Valdosta facility will source milk directly from the local dairy farmers and will process and bottle a variety of milk options including gallon, half-gallon, whole, 2 percent, 1 percent, skim, and 1 percent chocolate milk for Walmart's Great Value and Sam's Club Member's Mark brands.
The new operation will supply more than 650 Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs across the Southeast, helping ensure customers and members have consistent access to high-quality, affordable milk, the company said in a statement.
In pre-market activity, WMT shares were trading at $111.56, down 0.13% on the New York Stock Exchange.
