Walmart Plans For New Fulfillment Center In Southern Pennsylvania

(RTTNews) - Walmart said it plans for a new fulfillment center in southern Pennsylvania to support the retailer's rapidly increasing supply chain network and eCommerce capabilities. The 1.8 million plus square-foot Shippensburg facility will be located at 2281 United Drive and is set to open Spring of 2022, creating up to 600 permanent, full-time jobs across the region.

Walmart operates seven distribution centers, 160 retail stores and employs more than 60,000 associates in the state of Pennsylvania.