Walmart Pulls Juneteenth-Themed Ice Cream From Stores, Issues Apology

(RTTNews) - Retail giant Walmart (WMT) was forced to remove its ice cream, commemorating Juneteenth, after it received huge backlash and was termed as "disrespectful" and "greedy."

"Share and celebrate African-American culture, emancipation, and enduring hope," the ice cream's label read. The ice cream consisted of red velvet and cheesecake flavors and also featured a trademark logo by the word "Juneteenth."

However, the ice cream was slammed on social media with several people accusing the retail giant of trying to profit off black people.

"Juneteenth holiday marks a celebration of freedom and independence," the company said in a statement to FOX Television Stations. "However, we received feedback that a few items caused concern for some of our customers and we sincerely apologize. We are reviewing our assortment and will remove items as appropriate."

Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the US that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans. It is also often observed for celebrating African-American culture.

It commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. Originating in Galveston, Texas, it has been celebrated annually on June 19 in various parts of the United States since 1865.

Last year, President Joe Biden signed a bill creating Juneteenth National Independence Day.