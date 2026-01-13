Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
|
13.01.2026 22:37:06
Walmart Pushes Drone Delivery To 150 More Stores Across Major U.S. Cities
(RTTNews) - Walmart (WMT) is accelerating the rollout of its drone delivery program, adding another 150 stores nationwide through its partnership with Wing, the Alphabet-owned drone company.
The move expands Wing's footprint with Walmart to roughly 270 locations, giving the service access to about 10% of the U.S. population, or nearly 40 million people. The company has described the network as the largest residential drone delivery operation in the country.
The expansion builds on existing hubs in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Atlanta regions, with deliveries expected to scale gradually through 2026 and 2027. New metro areas slated to receive the service include Los Angeles, St. Louis, Cincinnati and Miami.
Walmart first teamed up with Wing in 2023 and has steadily broadened the programme since then. In June, the retailer extended drone deliveries to more than 100 stores across five cities- Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, Orlando, and Tampa, making it the first major chain to deploy the technology across multiple states at scale. The company says it has already completed over 150,000 successful drone drops.
Greg Cathey, Walmart's senior vice president of digital fulfilment transformation, said customer uptake has been strong and shows how on-demand delivery is reshaping everyday convenience, from forgotten groceries to late-night household essentials.
Tuesday, Walmart closed at $120.36, up 2.03%, and is trading marginally higher after hours at $120.39, a gain of 0.02%, on the NasdaqGS.
