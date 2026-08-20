Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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20.08.2026 13:24:47
Walmart Q2 Profit Down, U.S.comps Rise; Lifts FY27 Outlook; Stock Drops In Pre-market - Update
(RTTNews) - Retail giant Walmart Inc. (WMT) reported Thursday lower profit in its second quarter of fiscal 2027, despite higher net sales and U.S. comparable sales. Further, the company issued third-quarter outlook, and lifted fiscal 2027 forecast.
In pre-market activity, the shares were losing around 6.37%, trading at $107.02.
In the second quarter, net income attributable to Walmart dropped 9.4 percent to $6.366 billion from last year's $7.026 billion. Earnings per share fell 9.1 percent to $0.80 from $0.88 last year.
Adjusted earnings per share were $0.81.
Total revenues, however, grew 5.9 percent to $187.937 billion from $177.402 billion last year. On a constant currency basis, revenues grew 5.1 percent.
Net sales increased 5.9 percent to $186.100 billion from $175.750 billion a year ago.
Walmart U.S. comparable sales, including fuel, grew 3.1%, and Sam's Club U.S. comparable sales, including fuel, increased 8.5%.
Looking ahead for the third quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings per share to be $0.62 to $0.64. Net sales are expected to grow 3.0 percent to 3.75 percent and adjusted operating income to grow 2.0 percent to 4.0 percent, all in constant currency.
Further, for fiscal 2027, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share to be $2.80 to $2.87, with adjusted operating income growth of 7.0 percent to 8.5 percent, and net sales growth of 4.0 percent to 5.0 percent.
Walmart previously projected adjusted earnings per share between $2.75 and $2.85, with adjusted operating income growth of 6.0 percent to 8.0 percent and net sales growth of 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent from last year at constant currency.
In fiscal 2026, adjusted operating income was $31.0 billion and net sales were $706.4 billion.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
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Analysen zu Walmart
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|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
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|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.05.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
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|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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|RBC Capital Markets
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|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
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|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
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|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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|88,40
|-9,74%
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