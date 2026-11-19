(RTTNews) - Retail giant Walmart Inc. reported Thursday lower profit in its third quarter of fiscal 2027, mainly on the absence of prior year's significant gain on equity, while operating income climbed with growth in U.S. comparable sales and eCommerce performance. Meanwhile, Walmart U.S. comparable sales growth was slower than last year. Further, the company lifted fiscal 2027 forecast again.

In pre-market activity, the shares were losing around 1.04 percent, trading at $126.03.

John Furner, President and CEO, Walmart, said, "We delivered strong results, growing our core business and gaining market share. The strength of our omnichannel model gives us room to do even more."

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2027, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share to be $2.84 to $2.89, with adjusted operating income growth of 8 percent to 8.6 percent, and net sales growth of 4.9 percent to 5.2 percent, all in constant currency.

Walmart previously projected adjusted earnings per share to be $2.80 to $2.87, with adjusted operating income growth of 7.0 percent to 8.5 percent, and net sales growth of 4.0 percent to 5.0 percent.

In fiscal 2026, adjusted earnings per share were $2.64, adjusted operating income was $31.0 billion and net sales were $706.4 billion.

In the third quarter, consolidated net income attributable to Walmart fell 19.5 percent to $4.945 billion from prior year's $6.143 billion. Earnings per share were $0.62, down from $0.77 last year.

The latest results reflected loss on equity and other investments, compared to prior year's significant gain.

Adjusted earnings were $0.65 per share for the period, compared to $0.62 per share a year ago.

Income before income taxes also were down 17.6 percent year-over-year to $6.744 billion reflecting 15.9 percent rise in net interest, while operating income climbed 16 percent from last year to $7.770 billion. Adjusted Operating income went up 5.5 percent at constant currency rates.

The company's total revenue for the period rose 5.2 percent to $188.835 billion from $179.496 billion last year. The growth was 4.5 percent in constant currency.

The company noted that timing of Flipkart's Big Billion Days affected year over year comparisons.

Net sales grew 5.1 percent from last year to $186.757 billion, and membership and other income climbed 20.3 percent to $2.078 billion. Membership fee revenue grew 17 percent globally.

Global eCommerce sales grew 17 percent, led by store-fulfilled pickup & delivery. Walmart U.S. eCommerce climbed 23 percent.

In the quarter, global advertising business grew 25 percent with 37 percent rise in Walmart U.S. advertising.

Walmart U.S. sales grew 3.6 percent to $125 billion, reflecting strong share gains across categories with continued momentum in eCommerce. Comp sales, excluding fuel, increased 2.9 percent on top of a 4.5 percent increase last year. eCommerce sales increased 23 percent, with strength in store-fulfilled delivery, advertising, and marketplace.

Walmart International net sales went up 7 percent to $35.9 billion, with constant currency growth across markets.

Sam's Club U.S. net sales were $25.9 billion, up 10 percent, and comp sales, excluding fuel, grew 4.9 percent, compared to 3.8 percent increase a year ago.

The company added that global inventory was up 8.1 percent, reflecting strategic initiatives, timing of seasonal events and cost inflation. Excluding Flipkart, inventory is growing slower than sales.

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