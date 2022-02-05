|
05.02.2022 13:44:00
Walmart Q4 Earnings Preview: A Chance to Demonstrate Merchandising Prowess
Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is scheduled to report fiscal 2022 fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 17. Since the pandemic began, the international retailer has benefited as folks spend more on goods and less on services. However, new challenges have arisen in recent months as economies have started reopening.One of those challenges is pressure on the labor force. After all, the coronavirus is still circulating aggressively; employees who have been infected or who have had close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 may miss work for one or more weeks. So far, Walmart has dealt with most challenges since the outbreak with skill. When the company reports Q4 results, it can be another opportunity to demonstrate its merchandising prowess.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
