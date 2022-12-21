|
21.12.2022 02:08:35
Walmart Reaches Agreements With All 50 States To Settle Opioid Lawsuits
(RTTNews) - Walmart (WMT) said Tuesday that it has reached agreements with all 50 states, including four states that previously settled with the company, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and three other U.S. territories, to settle all opioid lawsuits.
The participation exceeded the 43 states that were required to join the nationwide settlement framework by December 15 for it to move forward. The settlement will take effect if a sufficient number of cities and counties also join, Walmart said in a statement.
Walmart said in November that it agreed to a $3.1 billion nationwide settlement to resolve the suits filed against the retailer by multiple local and state governments.
Walmart noted Tuesday that it strongly disputes the allegations in the matters, and the settlements do not include any admission of liability. It will continue to vigorously defend the company against any lawsuit not resolved through these settlements.
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|08.12.22
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.22
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.22
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16.11.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.11.22
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|134,10
|-0,83%
