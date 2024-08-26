|
26.08.2024 09:06:17
Walmart Recalls Apple Juice Sold In Multiple States
(RTTNews) - Around 9,535 cases of eight-ounce Great Value Apple Juice, sold by Walmart Inc., has been recalled as it contains inorganic arsenic above action level set in industry guidance, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The impacted juices were made by Refresco Beverages US Inc.
The recall, which was initially announced on August 15, has now been upgraded by the FDA to Class II that indicates a product that may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote.
As per the agency, the impacted apple juices were found to contain arsenic levels of 13.2 parts per billion, while the agency's industry guidance specifically for apple juice states that the upper limit of inorganic arsenic should be 10 parts per billion.
The impacted 100% Apple Juice comes in 6 pack, packaged in PET plastic bottles, with UPC 0-78742-29655-5, and Best if Used by DEC2824 CT89-6.
The impacted product was distributed at Walmart stores in various states, including Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Michigan, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia.
The FDA states, citing the current research, that inorganic arsenic is more dangerous than organic arsenic.
Exposure to inorganic arsenic is associated with adverse human health effects, including cancer, diabetes, adverse birth outcomes, and cardiovascular and neurodevelopmental effects.
Short-term exposure to inorganic arsenic may cause nausea, vomiting, bruising, and numbness or burning sensations in the hands and feet, while long-term exposure may cause skin disorders, increased risks of skin, bladder, and lung cancers, and cardiovascular disease.
In similar recalls, Pure Brands of California in March had called back PureFog Juice Liquid sold exclusively on Amazon.com due to the risk of mold exposure. The recalled fog liquid were to expire sooner than the expiration date, posing a risk of respiratory or other infections in individuals with compromised immune systems, damaged lungs or an allergy to mold.
