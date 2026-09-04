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05.09.2026 00:14:09

Walmart Recalls Great Value Frozen Berries Over E. Coli Contamination Risk

(RTTNews) - Walmart (WMT) is recalling a batch of Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend sold in 16 states because the frozen fruit may be contaminated with E. coli O145:H28, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall involves 10-ounce bags containing strawberries, blackberries and blueberries. Customers can identify the affected products by UPC 7874211226, lot code 6040 01-6 and a best-if-used-by date of Feb. 9, 2028.

The berries were sold at Walmart stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Wisconsin.

Consumers should not eat the recalled berries and can either throw them away or return them to Walmart for a full refund. No illnesses have been linked to the Walmart product so far, but the recall follows traceback information connected to a previous recall involving frozen berries sold at Publix.

E. coli infections can cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhoea and vomiting. While most healthy people recover within about a week, infections can lead to serious complications in children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

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