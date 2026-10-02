Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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02.10.2026 15:11:10
Walmart Recalls Over 4.4 Mln Grill Brushes For Ingestion Risk
(RTTNews) - Retail giant Walmart Inc. is recalling around 4.478 million units of metal wire bristle grill brushes, citing risk of ingestion and internal injuries, according to the U.S. Consumer Product safety Commission or CPSC.
The recall involves certain Walmart Expert Grill brushes with black plastic or stainless-steel handles. Some brushes come with metal scraper attached.
The products, manufactured in China, were sold at Walmart and online including Walmart.com from January 2021 through August 2026 for between $1 and $28.
Small metal wire bristles can detach from the brushes and stick to the grill or food, posing an ingestion hazard. This could result in serious internal injuries and could require surgery.
However, no incidents or injuries have been reported to date related to the recall.
Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled grill brushes immediately and contact Walmart for a full refund or a credit for use at any Walmart store or Walmart.com.
In early September, Walmart called back a batch of Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend sold in 16 states citing that the frozen fruit might be contaminated with E. coli O145:H28.
Further, New York-based Gias Foods, Inc. recently recalled all lots of Bettergoods pasta Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine sold at Walmart stores.
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|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
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|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
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|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|21.08.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
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|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.08.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|21.08.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
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|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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|Walmart Buy
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|0,70%
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