This coming Thursday will be an important one for all retail stock investors, as one of the sector's giants is slated to report its latest set of earnings. This is the 800-pound gorilla of American retail, Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT), which will unveil its fiscal third-quarter 2027 figures before market open.

Although the company's most recently reported quarters haven't necessarily captured investors' hearts, it has met or beaten bottom-line analyst estimates in each of the last four frames. Here's a look at its chances of repeating the feat in the third quarter and what investors should keep an eye on when the massive retailer reports.

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