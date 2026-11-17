Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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17.11.2026 06:56:58
Walmart Reports Earnings on Nov. 19 2026. Here's What Investors Should Be Watching.
This coming Thursday will be an important one for all retail stock investors, as one of the sector's giants is slated to report its latest set of earnings. This is the 800-pound gorilla of American retail, Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT), which will unveil its fiscal third-quarter 2027 figures before market open.
Although the company's most recently reported quarters haven't necessarily captured investors' hearts, it has met or beaten bottom-line analyst estimates in each of the last four frames. Here's a look at its chances of repeating the feat in the third quarter and what investors should keep an eye on when the massive retailer reports.
Image source: Getty Images.
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Nachrichten zu Walmart
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13.11.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones zum Handelsende fester (finanzen.at)
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13.11.26
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones zeigt sich leichter (finanzen.at)
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13.11.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones am Freitagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
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11.11.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Walmart von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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09.11.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich mittags fester (finanzen.at)
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06.11.26
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones präsentiert sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
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06.11.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones klettert mittags (finanzen.at)
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06.11.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Handelsstart Abschläge (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walmart
|13.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|21.08.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|13.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|21.08.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|13.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|10.11.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|21.08.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.08.26
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|20.11.24
|Walmart Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOV Inc Registered Shs
|15,50
|-1,90%
|Walmart
|116,38
|-0,21%