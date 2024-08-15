Walmart reports strong revenue growth of 4.8% with operating income growing faster at 8.5%; adjusted operating income up 7.2%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT):

Second Quarter Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $169.3 billion, up 4.8%, or 5.0%

Consolidated gross margin rate up 43 bps, led by Walmart U.S. and Walmart International

Consolidated operating income up $0.6 billion, or 8.5%; adjusted operating income up 7.2%, due to higher gross margins and growth in membership income; also benefited from reduced eCommerce losses

ROA at 6.4%, ROI at 15.1%, up 230 bps

Global eCommerce sales grew 21%, led by store fulfilled pickup & delivery and marketplace

Global advertising business grew 26%, including 30% for Walmart Connect in the U.S

Adjusted EPS of $0.67 excludes the effect, net of tax, from a net loss of $0.11 on equity and other investments

Global inventory down 2.0%, including a decrease of 2.6% for Walmart U.S.; in-stock levels healthy

Bob Moritz, retired chair of PwC, to join Walmart Inc. Board of Directors

