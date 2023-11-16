16.11.2023 13:02:00

Walmart reports strong revenue growth of 5.2% with strength across segments; eCommerce up 15% globally; GAAP EPS of $0.17; Adjusted EPS of $1.53; Raises FY24 sales and Adjusted EPS guidance

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT):

Third-quarter highlights:

  • Consolidated revenue of $160.8 billion, up 5.2%, or 4.3% in constant currency ("cc”)
  • Consolidated gross margin rate up 32bps positively affected by a slight improvement for Walmart U.S. and timing of Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days ("BBD”) event, which flipped from Q3 last year to Q4 this year
  • Consolidated operating expenses as a percentage of net sales down 182bps, lapping a discrete charge from last year. On an adjusted basis, up 37bps on variable pay expenses and store remodels
  • Consolidated operating income up $3.5 billion, or 130.1%, adjusted operating income up 3.0% positively affected by the impact of currency and LIFO of 2.7% and 1.9%, respectively
  • ROA at 6.5%; ROI at 14.1%, up 130 bps
  • Global advertising business grew approximately 20%, affected by BBD moving to Q4 . Walmart Connect up 26%, Sam’s Club MAP up 27%
  • Walmart U.S. comp sales up 4.9% and eCommerce up 24%, led by pickup & delivery
  • Adjusted EPS of $1.53 excludes the effects, net of tax, of $1.36 from net losses on equity and other investments

The company will hold a live conference call with the Investment Community at 7 a.m. CST Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, to discuss the company’s third quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2024. The event will be webcast live and is accessible by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com/news/events and selecting the Third Quarter Earnings Release event. The webcast will be archived and available on the company website.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.

