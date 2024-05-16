16.05.2024 13:02:00

Walmart reports strong revenue growth of 6.0% with operating income growing faster at 9.6%; adjusted operating income up 13.7%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT):

First Quarter Highlights:

  • Consolidated revenue of $161.5 billion, up 6.0%, or 5.8% (in constant currency), including a benefit of ~1% from an additional selling day
  • Consolidated gross margin rate up 42bps due to improvements across segments, led by Walmart U.S.
  • Consolidated operating income up $0.6 billion, or 9.6%; adjusted operating income up 13.7%, due to higher gross margins and growth in membership income
  • Global eCommerce sales grew 21%, led by store fulfilled pickup & delivery and marketplace
  • Global advertising business grew 24%, including 26% for Walmart Connect in the U.S.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.60 excludes the effect, net of tax, from a net gain of $0.05 on equity and other investments and business reorganization charges of $0.02
  • Global inventory down 2.7%, including a decrease of 4.2% for Walmart U.S.; in-stock levels healthy

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/walmart/.

