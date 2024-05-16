|
16.05.2024 13:02:00
Walmart reports strong revenue growth of 6.0% with operating income growing faster at 9.6%; adjusted operating income up 13.7%
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT):
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240515384336/en/
First Quarter Highlights:
- Consolidated revenue of $161.5 billion, up 6.0%, or 5.8% (in constant currency), including a benefit of ~1% from an additional selling day
- Consolidated gross margin rate up 42bps due to improvements across segments, led by Walmart U.S.
- Consolidated operating income up $0.6 billion, or 9.6%; adjusted operating income up 13.7%, due to higher gross margins and growth in membership income
- Global eCommerce sales grew 21%, led by store fulfilled pickup & delivery and marketplace
- Global advertising business grew 24%, including 26% for Walmart Connect in the U.S.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.60 excludes the effect, net of tax, from a net gain of $0.05 on equity and other investments and business reorganization charges of $0.02
- Global inventory down 2.7%, including a decrease of 4.2% for Walmart U.S.; in-stock levels healthy
The company will hold a live conference call with the Investment Community at 7 a.m. CST Thursday, May 16, 2024, to discuss the company’s first quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2025. The event will be webcast live and is accessible by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com/news/events and selecting the First Quarter Earnings Release event. The webcast will be archived and available on the company website.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/walmart/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240515384336/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
|
17.05.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags stärker (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones notiert letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 präsentiert sich letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Walmart-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Umsatz- und Ergebnisplus im ersten Quartal (dpa-AFX)
|
16.05.24
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones nachmittags freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 steigt nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones liegt am Donnerstagmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 am Donnerstagmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|17.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.05.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.05.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.05.24
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.05.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|17.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.05.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.05.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.05.24
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.05.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|17.05.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.05.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.05.24
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|16.05.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.05.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|59,40
|2,06%
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|3 909,00
|8,54%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX legt vor dem Wochenende letztlich zu -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Dow-Jones geht erstmals mit 40.000 Punkten aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost gehen uneins aus dem Handel
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt höher gezeigt hat, verbuchte der deutsche Leitindex am Freitag Abschläge. Die Wall Street zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende kaum bewegt. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche tendierten die asiatischen Indizes in unterschiedliche Richtungen.