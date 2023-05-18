18.05.2023 13:02:00

Walmart revenue growth of 7.6%; operating income growing faster at 17.3%; eCommerce up 26% globally; Q1 FY24 GAAP EPS of $0.62; Adjusted EPS of $1.47; Company guides Q2 and raises FY24 outlook

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT):

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230517005840/en/

First-quarter highlights:

  • Consolidated revenue of $152.3 billion, up 7.6%, or 7.7% in constant currency
  • Consolidated gross margin rate declines 18 basis points on mix of sales
  • Consolidated operating expenses as a percentage of net sales down 58 basis points
  • Consolidated operating income up $0.9 billion, or 17.3%, operating margin up 34 bps
  • ROA at 4.5%; ROI at 12.7%, negatively affected by discrete charges totaling 140bps in Q3 & Q4 FY23
  • Global advertising business grew over 30%
  • Walmart U.S. comp sales up 7.4%; eCommerce up 27%, led by pickup & delivery
  • PhonePe reaches more than $1 trillion in annualized TPV
  • Company commits to build its own EV fast-charging network at thousands of its locations in the U.S.

The company will hold a live conference call with the Investment Community at 7 a.m. CDT Thursday, May 18, 2023, to discuss the company’s first quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2024. The event will be webcast live and is accessible by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the First Quarter Earnings Release event. The webcast will be archived and available on the company website.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 20 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/walmart/.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walmart 138,54 0,35% Walmart
Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs 12 477,50 3,42% Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinnmitnahmen in den USA -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch stärker -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneinheitlich
Am Freitag zeigten sich der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Aufschlägen. Die Wall Street gibt im Freitagshandel ab. Die asiatischen Börsen hingegen konnten sich vor dem Wochenende nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen