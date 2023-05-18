Walmart revenue growth of 7.6%; operating income growing faster at 17.3%; eCommerce up 26% globally; Q1 FY24 GAAP EPS of $0.62; Adjusted EPS of $1.47; Company guides Q2 and raises FY24 outlook

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT):

First-quarter highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $152.3 billion, up 7.6%, or 7.7% in constant currency

Consolidated gross margin rate declines 18 basis points on mix of sales

Consolidated operating expenses as a percentage of net sales down 58 basis points

Consolidated operating income up $0.9 billion, or 17.3%, operating margin up 34 bps

ROA at 4.5%; ROI at 12.7%, negatively affected by discrete charges totaling 140bps in Q3 & Q4 FY23

Global advertising business grew over 30%

Walmart U.S. comp sales up 7.4%; eCommerce up 27%, led by pickup & delivery

PhonePe reaches more than $1 trillion in annualized TPV

Company commits to build its own EV fast-charging network at thousands of its locations in the U.S.

