|
03.04.2023 16:06:01
Walmart Rolls Out Completely Redesigned Homepage For Online Shoppers
(RTTNews) - Retail giant Walmart, Inc. (WMT) announced Monday the roll out of its completely redesigned homepage, building a customer-centric and curated storefront on walmart.com and the Walmart app.
The retailer says this will help customers to easily find what they need and be inspired to shop more of the hundreds of millions of items in its online assortment.
The new homepage offers a product-focused experience that better mirrors the way customers love to shop, highlighting the items that matter most to them at any given moment, whether it's game day or holiday.
The feature-packed homepage has rich imagery, live video and is optimized to better bring Walmart's massive assortment to life, including a new social-inspired scroll so customers can browse the selections just as they scroll their favorite social media apps.
The redesigned homepage will also provide suppliers and Marketplace sellers new opportunities to showcase more relevant products and better tell their stories, within moments that are top of mind for customers, as they grow their businesses on walmart.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|22.02.23
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|22.02.23
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.02.23
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.02.23
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.02.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.02.23
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|22.02.23
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.02.23
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.02.23
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.02.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.02.23
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|22.02.23
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.02.23
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.02.23
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.02.23
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.02.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.02.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.11.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.08.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|136,00
|0,22%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNeue Inflationssorgen durch Ölpreisrally: ATX schließt stark -- Dow im Plus - US-Techtitel mit Verlusten -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Montagshandel -- Asiens Börsen schlußendlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte im Montagshandel zulegen, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex abgab. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost waren zum Wochenauftakt überwiegend Gewinne zu sehen.