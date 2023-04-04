|
04.04.2023 08:21:49
Walmart sees more than 2,000 job cuts in e-commerce warehouses
WALMART’S job cuts at five US e-commerce fulfilment centres will affect more than 2,000 positions, according to regulatory filings, though impacted employees may find other roles at the company.
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|10:30
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.02.23
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|22.02.23
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.02.23
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.02.23
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|136,38
|2,30%
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|10 010,00
|-0,59%