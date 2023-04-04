Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
04.04.2023 08:21:49

Walmart sees more than 2,000 job cuts in e-commerce warehouses

WALMART’S job cuts at five US e-commerce fulfilment centres will affect more than 2,000 positions, according to regulatory filings, though impacted employees may find other roles at the company.
10:30 Walmart Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.02.23 Walmart Buy UBS AG
22.02.23 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
22.02.23 Walmart Outperform Credit Suisse Group
22.02.23 Walmart Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Walmart 136,38 2,30% Walmart
Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs 10 010,00 -0,59% Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs

ATX im Plus -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert fester. Die Märkte in Fernost schließen den Handelstag uneinheitlich ab.

