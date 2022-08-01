WALMART SELECTS AMERICAN MILITARY TRIBUTE BREWERY ARMED FORCES BREWING COMPANY'S BEER FROM 1500 APPLICANTS TO BE SOLD IN ITS STORES

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armed Forces Brewing Company announced that its beer was selected by Walmart in its largest sourcing event of the year, Open Call, to be sold in Walmart and Sam's Clubs stores starting in 2023. Armed Forces Brewing Company, owned by Military Veterans including Robert J. O'Neill, the former Navy SEAL operator who killed Osama Bin Laden, is known for its great tasting American beers and supporting Veterans as well as its outrageous and patriotic videos for its public stock offering, which has already attracted more than 5,000 investors. Armed Forces Brewing Company's beer was one of the few products selected by Walmart from more than 1,500 applicants at the event.

"Sam Walton founded a values-driven company that today is grounded in four core values: respect, service, excellence, and integrity. Armed Forces Brewing Company believes in those same values and is excited to partner with Walmart and Sam's Club," said Alan Beal, CEO of the brewery.

Being selected by Walmart to be sold in its stores at this early stage will help the brewery to scale its distribution nationwide. "While our beer is available in most states by mail order, a handful of states in brick-and-mortar stores and we just signed deals to move into Texas and Florida, the credibility for our brand that Walmart brings will allow us to scale the company even faster," said O'Neill. "Many people didn't think we could do this so fast, but they should never underestimate what American Veterans and special operators can do."

Walmart selected Armed Forces Brewing Company's Cat Shot American Craft Lager for distribution in its stores, and other beers are being considered. Cat Shot is a 5.3% ABV American craft lager that pays homage to pre-prohibition style lagers. A touch of corn sweetness balances super-clean American hops making Cat Shot lager quenching and repeatable.

About Armed Forces Brewing Company

Armed Forces Brewing Company was created to pay homage to the U.S. Military through its beers that pay tribute to each branch of the Military. Launched in 2019, Armed Forces Brewing Company was founded by patriotic experienced veterans of the food and beverage industry and Military Veterans and plans to employ Veterans and Veteran family members as at least 70% of its workforce to make and sell great American beer.

SOURCE Armed Forces Brewing Company