|
12.10.2023 16:25:13
Walmart Set To Open Fifth 'next-generation' Fulfillment Center In Stockton, California In 2026
(RTTNews) - Retail giant Walmart, Inc. (WMT) announced Thursday plans to open its fifth 'next-generation' fulfillment center in Stockton, California, in 2026.
The new 900,000 square-foot facility located at 150 Mariposa Road in Stockton, about 50-miles south of Sacramento, will enable the retailer to fulfill online orders throughout the west coast with greater speed and efficiency.
The Stockton fulfillment center will be the fifth of Walmart's 'next generation' facilities combining skilled associates with technology and machine learning.
The high-tech facility will feature an automated, high-density storage and retrieval system that streamlines a manual, 12-step process down to just five steps.
The addition of this facility will enable the retailer to reach 95% of the U.S. population with next- or two-day shipping. Walmart Fulfillment Services, Walmart's end-to-end third-party fulfillment service, will also leverage the space to fulfill third-party Marketplace items.
The Stockton fulfillment center will soon be home to more than 1,000 Walmart associates. The retailer will hire for a variety of positions, including tech-focused jobs.
Walmart currently has 8 distribution centers, 4 fulfillment centers, 309 retail stores and employs 100,140+ associates in the state of California. In fiscal 2023, stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation gave $66 million in cash and in-kind donations to local California organizations.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
|
12.10.23
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
11.10.23
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Walmart eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.23
|Ozempic und Wegovy: Walmart meldet sinkende Nachfrage wegen neuer Abnehmspritzen (Spiegel Online)
|
09.10.23
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones bewegt schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.23
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones stärker (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.23
|Börsianer in Habachtstellung: Dow Jones mittags wenig bewegt (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.23
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Start des Montagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
06.10.23
|Börse New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Ende des Freitagshandels Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|18.08.23
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|18.08.23
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.08.23
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.08.23
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.06.23
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.08.23
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|18.08.23
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.08.23
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.08.23
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.06.23
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.08.23
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|18.08.23
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.08.23
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.08.23
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.06.23
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.05.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.04.23
|Walmart Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|06.04.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.02.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.02.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|152,32
|1,80%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Banken läuten Berichtssaison ein: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigt sich ein festerer Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.