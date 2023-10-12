12.10.2023 16:25:13

Walmart Set To Open Fifth 'next-generation' Fulfillment Center In Stockton, California In 2026

(RTTNews) - Retail giant Walmart, Inc. (WMT) announced Thursday plans to open its fifth 'next-generation' fulfillment center in Stockton, California, in 2026.

The new 900,000 square-foot facility located at 150 Mariposa Road in Stockton, about 50-miles south of Sacramento, will enable the retailer to fulfill online orders throughout the west coast with greater speed and efficiency.

The Stockton fulfillment center will be the fifth of Walmart's 'next generation' facilities combining skilled associates with technology and machine learning.

The high-tech facility will feature an automated, high-density storage and retrieval system that streamlines a manual, 12-step process down to just five steps.

The addition of this facility will enable the retailer to reach 95% of the U.S. population with next- or two-day shipping. Walmart Fulfillment Services, Walmart's end-to-end third-party fulfillment service, will also leverage the space to fulfill third-party Marketplace items.

The Stockton fulfillment center will soon be home to more than 1,000 Walmart associates. The retailer will hire for a variety of positions, including tech-focused jobs.

Walmart currently has 8 distribution centers, 4 fulfillment centers, 309 retail stores and employs 100,140+ associates in the state of California. In fiscal 2023, stores, clubs and the Walmart Foundation gave $66 million in cash and in-kind donations to local California organizations.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen

18.08.23 Walmart Buy UBS AG
18.08.23 Walmart Outperform Credit Suisse Group
17.08.23 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
17.08.23 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08.06.23 Walmart Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walmart 152,32 1,80% Walmart

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Banken läuten Berichtssaison ein: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigt sich ein festerer Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen