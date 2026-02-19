Walmart Aktie

WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

19.02.2026 13:53:22

Walmart Shares Down On Q4 Results, Outlook; Sets New $30 Bln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Shares of Walmart Inc. (WMT) were down more than 3% in pre-market trading on Thursday after reporting lower profit for the fourth quarter. The retailer also issued first-quarter as well as full-year outlook and announced a new share repurchase programme of up to $30 billion.

For the first quarter, the company expects net sales to increase 3.5% to 4.5% from $164 billion reported in the same period of fiscal 2026. Adjusted earnings per share are projected in the range of $0.63 to $0.65, compared with $0.61 a year earlier.

For fiscal 2027, Walmart forecasts net sales growth of 3.5% to 4.5% from $706.4 billion in fiscal 2026. Adjusted EPS is expected between $2.75 and $2.85, up from $2.64 in 2026.

In the fourth quarter, net income fell to $4.237 billion, or $0.53 per share, from $5.254 billion, or $0.65 per share, a year earlier, primarily due to $2.117 billion in losses on equity and other investments. Excluding items, adjusted earnings were $0.74 per share.

Operating income rose to $8.708 billion from $7.859 billion a year earlier.

Revenue for the period grew 5.6% to $188.913 billion from $178.830 billion last year.

The company's Board approved fiscal year 2027 annual dividend of $0.99 per share, up 5% from $0.94 per share last year, and will be paid in four quarterly installments of $0.2475 per share.

On Wednesday, the company's shares closed at $126.62, down 1.73%.

Nachrichten zu Walmart

Analysen zu Walmart

06:57 Walmart Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.02.26 Walmart Kaufen DZ BANK
19.02.26 Walmart Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.01.26 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
14.01.26 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
