Walmart Stock: Dead Money Walking?

There's no such thing as a stock that wins all of the time; even history's best stock market winners have had periods where the stock did nothing or may have even significantly trailed the market.Retailer Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is a historic winner, minting millionaires for the past several decades. Over the past five years, this value stock has performed well, rising 93% (compared to the S&P 500's 83.5% return). The stock price rise is partly thanks to a pandemic-related boost but also to a ramp-up in its omnichannel operations.But Walmart hasn't been winning much lately; the stock is roughly the same price as a year ago (up about 2.9%). And unfortunately, it's looking like this holding pattern isn't going away any time soon. Here's why Walmart stock could continue to be "dead money" for a while yet.Continue reading