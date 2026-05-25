Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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25.05.2026 22:30:00
Walmart Stock Falls After Earnings: Should You Buy the Dip?
Big-box retailer Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) reported earnings last week, and they failed to impress investors. By the end of the week, the stock was down 8% on the news, pushing its valuation below the $1 trillion mark. Walmart has been a top stock to own in recent years and has been a bit of a safe haven investment given its diversified business model.Its business remains solid, and the stock also offers a modest dividend that yields 0.8%. Is now a good time to add the blue chip stock to your portfolio?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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