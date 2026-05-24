Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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24.05.2026 22:03:00
Walmart Stock Fell After Its Earnings Beat. Is the Post-Earnings Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Shares of big-box retailer Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) slid about 7% on Thursday after the company posted results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027 (the period ended April 30, 2026). Measured on just about any metric from the report, it was a good quarter. Revenue rose 7.3% year over year to $177.8 billion, e-commerce sales climbed 26%, and the numbers landed above the guidance management itself had laid out three months earlier. And yet the stock fell anyway, slipping to around $120 as of this writing after closing near $131 the day before the report.So why would investors sell a stock on a quarter like this?Part of the answer is what management didn't do. Walmart held its full-year forecast steady rather than lifting it.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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