Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
|
20.01.2026 00:11:00
Walmart Stock Has Been a Big Winner Recently. But Is It Overvalued Now?
Shares of Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) have surged over the past year, rising more than 30% as of this writing. This return nearly doubled the S&P 500's gain over the same period. It makes sense that shares are up, but should they have risen as much as they have?No doubt the underlying business has performed well recently, particularly considering Walmart's growth has occurred in the face of an uncertain macroeconomic environment. The supermarket retailer specialist's progress during a period like this, therefore, demonstrates Walmart's resilience. But with a price-to-earnings ratio in the forties, valuation risk is becoming a real concern.Is Walmart stock overvalued? Let's take a look.Image source: Getty Images.Perhaps the biggest reason the retailer's stock has appreciated so much over the last year is that, in addition to demonstrating strong performance in its core business, its growth has been picking up speed recently, benefiting from newer revenue streams like e-commerce and advertising.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
