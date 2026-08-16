Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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16.08.2026 12:00:00
Walmart Stock Has Been Sluggish This Year. Should You Buy it Before It Reports Earnings on Aug. 20?
Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) stock had been on an incredible run until recently. The Dividend King, which has raised its dividend annually for the past 53 years, had been beating the market as investors bought into its safety and reliability.That came to an abrupt end earlier this year when management cautioned that momentum may be slowing down. CFO John Rainey said that "the lower income consumer is more budget conscious and perhaps navigating financial distress," and noted that in general, if oil prices continued to rise, there may be further pressure in the next quarters.Oil prices have been fairly volatile as the war with Iran drags on and off, and although they're still elevated from pre-war levels, they're lower than they were when Rainey made those comments. That implies there's reason to believe the situation may be better than management believed it would be at that time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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