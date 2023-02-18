|
18.02.2023 14:45:00
Walmart Stock Is a Screaming Buy -- but Not for the Reason You Think
While many investors think of blockchain technology only in terms of cryptocurrencies, a growing number of S&P 500 companies are utilizing blockchain to streamline their businesses, deepen their competitive advantage, and unlock new market opportunities. And one of the best examples is Walmart (NYSE: WMT), which is reimagining the future of retail.Walmart is actually an early adopter when it comes to using blockchain technology for business. Over the past two years, those efforts have ramped up considerably. Here's a closer look at two Walmart strategic initiatives with the greatest potential to drive future growth at the behemoth retailer.In December 2021, Walmart jumped on the buzz and excitement around the metaverse by announcing a number of trademark applications for virtual products and digital assets for the metaverse. Then, in 2022, Walmart started building its presence in metaverse worlds. For example, in September 2022, the company announced Walmart Land, a new digital world in the Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) metaverse. It also launched Walmart Universe of Play.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|15.02.23
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.02.23
|Walmart Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.01.23
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.12.22
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.22
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|15.02.23
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.02.23
|Walmart Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.01.23
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.12.22
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.22
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|15.02.23
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.02.23
|Walmart Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.01.23
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.12.22
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.22
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.11.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.08.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.07.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.06.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.05.22
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|135,92
|-0,92%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt mit Verlusten -- DAX geht im Minus ins Wochenende -- Zinssorgen zügeln US-Börsianer -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende tiefer
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel mit Verlusten. Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigte sich mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. Die Märkte in Fernost beendeten den Handel vor dem Wochenende schwächer.