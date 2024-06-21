Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
21.06.2024 15:00:00

Walmart Stock Is Up 29% This Year. Can the Rally Keep Going?

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has been ringing up the register for investors with shares returning 29% thus far in 2024. The first-quarter results from the world's largest retailer were highlighted by solid growth and expanding margins. At a time when consumer pocketbooks are stretched dealing with lingering inflation and high interest rates, Walmart is benefiting from U.S. shoppers looking for a good deal.On the other hand, is the stock still a great value for investors at its all-time high? Let's explore why the rally may have more room to run.A major theme for Walmart has been the success of its omnichannel strategy. The company is finding that its customers are attracted not only to the everyday low prices across the more than 10,500 stores globally but also to the convenience of online shopping, including store-fulfilled pickup and delivery options.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

