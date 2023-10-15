15.10.2023 17:41:00

Walmart Stock Is Worth a Closer Look for Artificial Intelligence Investors. Here's Why.

In college, one of my roommates christened me with the nickname "the eternal snacker." I earned this title due to my eating habits, which primarily consisted of consuming potato chips, nuts, and other treats upon returning from the library late at night. Now that I have been removed from the classroom for well over a decade and developed healthier eating routines, it's hard not to notice what options other people employ in order to curb appetite cravings. It seems like each night when I watch television, a bombardment of commercials promoting diabetes and weight-loss supplements such as Ozempic play like clockwork. I'll admit that the jingles on these commercials are catchy, but do people actually take these medications?According to the most recent earnings report from Ozempic-maker Novo Nordisk, the demand for the drug and related treatments such as Wegovy, Saxenda, and Rybelsus is unprecedented. Wall Street has been suspicious that the rising popularity of weight-loss supplements will have a ripple effect throughout other industries, notably food and beverage, restaurants, and brick-and-mortar retail.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

18.08.23 Walmart Buy UBS AG
18.08.23 Walmart Outperform Credit Suisse Group
17.08.23 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
17.08.23 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08.06.23 Walmart Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Walmart

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit uneinheitlicher Entwicklung -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigte sich ein uneinheitlicher Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.

