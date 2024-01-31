|
31.01.2024 19:06:21
Walmart Stock Split: What The Behemoth Retail Giant's 3-for-1 Split Means for Investors
Consumers are used to "every day low prices" from retail chain Walmart (NYSE: WMT). Now investors will get a taste of lower prices for Walmart stock as well.On Jan. 30, Walmart announced that it will conduct a 3-for-1 stock split after the market closes on Feb. 23. This means that for every share investors own on Feb. 22, they will receive two additional shares after the split is complete.For those with less experience in the stock market, this might sound like a sure-fire way to triple your money. However, that's not how stock splits work. Alas, investing is never that easy.
