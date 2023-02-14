|
14.02.2023 14:30:28
Walmart To Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call Feb. 21, 2023
BENTONVILLE, Ark. Feb. 14, 2023 — Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) today announced it will hold a live conference call with the Investment Community at 7 a.m. CST Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, to discuss the company’s fourth quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2023. Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, and John David Rainey, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host the call to discuss the results and answer questions.The event will be webcast live and is accessible by visiting corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the Fourth Quarter Earnings Release event. The webcast will be archived and available beginning at approximately noon CST Feb. 21.The company will release its fourth quarter earnings results and related materials at 6 a.m. CST Feb. 21.About Walmart Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.
