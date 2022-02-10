|
10.02.2022 14:30:00
Walmart To Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Feb. 17, 2022
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) today announced it will hold a live conference call with the Investment Community at 7 a.m. CST on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, to discuss the company’s fourth quarter earnings results for fiscal year 2022. Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer, and Brett Biggs, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host the call to discuss the results and answer questions.
The event will be webcast live and accessible by logging onto https://corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the Fourth Quarter Earnings Release event. The webcast will be archived and available beginning at approximately noon CST on Feb. 17.
The company will release its fourth quarter earnings results and related materials at 6 a.m. CST on Feb. 17.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 220 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 48 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2021 revenue of $559 billion, Walmart employs over 2.2 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting http://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at http://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/walmart.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005291/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|119,00
|0,68%
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|4 894,00
|-0,22%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Sitzung verlustreich -- Wall Street und NASDAQ mit starken Abschlägen -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Märkte in Fernost gehen mit Abgaben ins Wochenende
Am heimischen ging es am Freitag wieder bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich ebenfalls schwächer. Vor dem Wochenende trennten sich die Börsianer in den USA vermehrt von ihren Investments. Die Märkte in Asien tendierten zum Wochenschluss leichter - Tokio im Feiertag.