|
28.02.2023 14:30:20
Walmart to Participate in Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference
BENTONVILLE, Ark. Feb. 28, 2023 — Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) announced today that John David Rainey, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Walmart Inc., will participate in a discussion at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 7th at 10:25am EST. The session will be webcast live through the “Events” link at stock.walmart.com.A transcript of the session will be available after the event and will be archived on the company’s website.About WalmartWalmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 20 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/walmart, on Twitter at twitter.com/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/walmart.
|22.02.23
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|22.02.23
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|22.02.23
|Walmart Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.02.23
|Walmart Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.02.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Walmart
|131,10
|-0,59%
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|8 693,50
|1,09%
