30.08.2022 14:46:02

Walmart To Recruit Canadian E-commerce Companies To Expand U.S. Online Marketplace

(RTTNews) - Walmart (WMT) on Tuesday invited Canada-based sellers interested to join its flagship U.S. Marketplace to sign up for the Virtual Walmart Global Seller Summit - Canada on Sept. 8 that would feature practical sessions hosted by Walmart executives and cross-border payments provider Payoneer (PAYO).

Attendees would learn how they can take advantage of simplified onboarding, streamlined fulfilment, targeted promotions, integrated financial services and other support to help them rapidly scale and grow in the U.S. and Canada.

This would give sellers on the thriving Walmart.ca marketplace an opportunity for international expansion amidst local businesses, especially small- and medium-sized enterprises, looking to reap the benefits of the Canada-United States-Mexico free trade agreement (CUSMA).

In order to help sellers streamline cross-border operations and grow their stateside business Walmart Fulfillment Services will allow Canadian sellers to use Walmart's extensive market-leading U.S. supply chain expertise and infrastructure to offer delivery across the contiguous U.S. in as fast as one to two days.

Sellers can also use the Walmart Connect media platform to run impactful advertising and marketing campaigns and access Seller Center tools that help them speed up processes, identify growth opportunities, and optimize their catalog and listings.

Shares of Walmart are currently trading in pre-market at $133.70, up $0.82 or 0.62 percent from the previous close.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walmart 132,56 0,33% Walmart

