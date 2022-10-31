|
31.10.2022 13:40:05
Walmart To Work With Popable To Offer Local Brands Opportunity To Grow Inside Its Stores
(RTTNews) - Popable and Walmart have entered a strategic partnership that will allow small businesses to rent retail space in Walmart stores across the country for short-term leasing. Popable is a pop-up shop marketplace platform that connects brands & spaces for short-term retail leasing.
Scott Blair, CEO of Popable, said: "For retailers emerging from a challenging year in the face of post-covid impacts ranging from rising economic concerns to delivery issues at the ports, pop-up retail could be a great way to move excess inventory."
