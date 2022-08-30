Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
30.08.2022 15:30:10

Walmart Unveils 2022 Top Toy List For Holiday Season Shopping

(RTTNews) - Retail giant Walmart on Tuesday unveiled its highly anticipated 2022 Top Toy List to help families plan ahead and save on their wish lists this holiday season, featuring more toys than ever for kids of all ages and a wide range of prices.

The list highlights 55 of this holiday season's hottest toys, with more than half the toys on the list under $50 and many under $25. This year's list includes top brands and franchisees like LEGO, Cocomelon, Jurassic World, Hot Wheels, L.O.L. Surprise, Paw Patrol, Barbie, Magic Mixies and more.

Walmart is also offering more Rollbacks on toys this year to give customers even deeper savings on top of Walmart's everyday low prices.

Walmart also confirmed the availability of nearly all of the toys in the list for purchase today or for pre-order on Walmart.com for early shoppers.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walmart 132,56 0,33% Walmart

