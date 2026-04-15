Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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15.04.2026 12:26:27
Walmart Unveils Redesign Of Great Value Private Brand
(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT), on Wednesday announced a comprehensive redesign of its flagship private brand, Great Value, marking its first major refresh in more than a decade.
The redesign aims to enhance product visibility and improve shopping experience while maintaining the same products at existing price levels.
The updated packaging introduces a modern visual identity, clearer labeling, and consistent placement of nutrition and product information across items.
The rollout will cover nearly 10,000 food and consumables products and will be implemented in phases over the next two years, starting with select categories.
The company stated that the initiative aligns with its broader strategy to improve private brand offerings and adapt to evolving customer preferences.
In the pre-market trading, WMT is 0.14% lesser at $124.87 on the Nasdaq.
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